Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Raises Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 140,668 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,265 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $15,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth $30,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth $32,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABT traded up $2.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.49. The company had a trading volume of 5,768,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,460,295. The company has a market capitalization of $174.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $93.25 and a one year high of $142.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.15.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.21. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 17.52%. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 42.44%.

ABT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

In other news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $10,764,867.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,931,662.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $10,764,867.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,931,662.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 23,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $2,461,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 152,331 shares of company stock worth $16,051,820. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

