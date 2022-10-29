Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Raises Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 251,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 8,634 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $20,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 49.8% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE MPC traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $113.57. 2,552,826 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,236,468. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.95. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $59.55 and a twelve month high of $115.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $56.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.17 by $1.44. The business had revenue of $54.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.26 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The business’s revenue was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 23.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total value of $1,512,949.73. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,873 shares in the company, valued at $829,892.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Marathon Petroleum news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $3,291,231.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,996 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,705.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total transaction of $1,512,949.73. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,892.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MPC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $117.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.29.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

See Also

