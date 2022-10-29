Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.25% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $18,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 21,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,791,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 14,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,019,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 5,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 24,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,006,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Up 2.5 %

OEF traded up $4.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $175.44. The stock had a trading volume of 196,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,152. The business has a fifty day moving average of $174.06 and a 200 day moving average of $180.72. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $157.57 and a 1 year high of $222.35.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

