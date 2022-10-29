Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 9,243 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 438,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,243 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.11% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $28,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWR. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 193.9% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

IWR traded up $1.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.82. 1,637,993 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,955,247. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.82. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.73 and a fifty-two week high of $85.54.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

