Stifel Nicolaus Begins Coverage on W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI)

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $9.10 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W&T Offshore in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

W&T Offshore Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of NYSE WTI opened at $7.34 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.78 and its 200-day moving average is $5.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 2.06. W&T Offshore has a twelve month low of $2.97 and a twelve month high of $9.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore ( NYSE:WTI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $273.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.22 million. W&T Offshore had a net margin of 17.26% and a negative return on equity of 102.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 106.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that W&T Offshore will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in W&T Offshore by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,841,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,514,000 after buying an additional 3,009,238 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in W&T Offshore by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,191,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,653,000 after buying an additional 429,419 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in W&T Offshore by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,360,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,837,000 after buying an additional 135,500 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in W&T Offshore by 124.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,734,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,811,000 after buying an additional 1,516,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in W&T Offshore by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,831,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,996,000 after buying an additional 92,782 shares in the last quarter. 51.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had working interests in 43 fields in federal and state waters; and under lease approximately 606,000 gross acres, including approximately 419,000 gross acres on the Gulf of Mexico Shelf, as well as approximately 187,000 gross acres in the Gulf of Mexico deepwater.

