Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) Hits New 1-Year Low at $4.78

Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$4.78 and last traded at C$4.80, with a volume of 16707 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.81.

Separately, CIBC lifted their price target on Stingray Group from C$5.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th.

The stock has a market cap of C$419.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$5.36 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.55, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Stingray Group Inc provides business-to-business multi-platform music, and in-store music and video solutions to businesses and individuals worldwide. The company offers Stingray Music, which delivers music products and services on television (TV), Web, and mobile; Stingray Lite TV, a TV channel for pop music videos; Stingray iConcerts, a TV channel and an on-demand video service; Stingray Brava, a TV channel that provides operas and ballets, classical music performances, and local content; Stingray DJAZZ, a TV channel that features jazz concerts, films, portraits, and documentaries; Stingray Ambiance 4K, an ultra-high definition channel; and Stingray Karaoke that offers videos over the Internet and TV for TV service providers, as well as directly to consumers.

