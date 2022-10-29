Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,890,000 shares, a drop of 17.1% from the September 30th total of 19,170,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Thursday, July 21st. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Stitch Fix from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Stitch Fix from $7.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SFIX. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in Stitch Fix by 1,153.6% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 448,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,516,000 after buying an additional 412,727 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 175.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,176,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,852,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Stitch Fix by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,967 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Stitch Fix by 183.3% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 56,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 36,300 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Stitch Fix by 34.2% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 159,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 40,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix Price Performance

Stitch Fix Company Profile

NASDAQ SFIX traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.97. 3,622,873 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,167,719. The company has a market capitalization of $439.92 million, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.97. Stitch Fix has a 52-week low of $3.09 and a 52-week high of $36.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.50 and its 200-day moving average is $6.39.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

