STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) Given a €36.50 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €36.50 ($37.24) target price on STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

STM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €24.00 ($24.49) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a €37.00 ($37.76) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.00 ($48.98) price objective on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €65.00 ($66.33) price objective on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €41.50 ($42.35) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday.

STMicroelectronics Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of EPA:STM opened at €31.79 ($32.43) on Friday. STMicroelectronics has a 52-week low of €12.40 ($12.65) and a 52-week high of €21.45 ($21.89). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €34.53 and a 200 day moving average of €34.58.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

