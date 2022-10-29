STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The semiconductor producer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 29.96% and a net margin of 20.08%. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. STMicroelectronics’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. STMicroelectronics updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q4 2022 guidance to EPS.

STMicroelectronics Trading Up 0.9 %

STMicroelectronics stock opened at $32.00 on Friday. STMicroelectronics has a 52 week low of $28.35 and a 52 week high of $52.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.50.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

STMicroelectronics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. STMicroelectronics’s payout ratio is presently 5.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On STMicroelectronics

Several analysts recently issued reports on STM shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on STMicroelectronics from €44.00 ($44.90) to €52.00 ($53.06) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Cowen raised their target price on STMicroelectronics from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. William Blair began coverage on STMicroelectronics in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on STMicroelectronics from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on STMicroelectronics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in STMicroelectronics by 109.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,129 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,731 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in STMicroelectronics during the second quarter valued at about $209,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in STMicroelectronics by 8.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,340 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in STMicroelectronics by 2.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 79,090 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in STMicroelectronics by 9.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 281,860 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $8,870,000 after acquiring an additional 23,311 shares during the period. 4.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.