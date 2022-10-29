Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Zoom Video Communications Put Options (NASDAQ:ZM)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 93,094 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 74% compared to the typical daily volume of 53,526 put options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $91.00 to $76.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. KeyCorp started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.97.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Performance

ZM stock opened at $84.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of -0.37. Zoom Video Communications has a 52-week low of $70.43 and a 52-week high of $291.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 11.87%. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.46, for a total value of $706,582.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.46, for a total value of $706,582.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.46, for a total value of $214,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,881,008.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,478 shares of company stock worth $1,353,829 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zoom Video Communications

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 135,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,963,000 after buying an additional 5,195 shares in the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 2,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 12,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

