StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Euro Tech Stock Up 8.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CLWT opened at $1.46 on Friday. Euro Tech has a 12 month low of $1.07 and a 12 month high of $2.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.42.

Get Euro Tech alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Euro Tech stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Rating) by 40.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,509 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.24% of Euro Tech worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 4.37% of the company’s stock.

About Euro Tech

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited primarily distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment to commercial customers, and governmental agencies in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Euro Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euro Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.