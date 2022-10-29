StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Landmark Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Landmark Bancorp stock opened at $25.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.74 and its 200-day moving average is $25.48. The firm has a market cap of $128.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.33. Landmark Bancorp has a one year low of $24.16 and a one year high of $31.50.

Get Landmark Bancorp alerts:

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 25.01%. The firm had revenue of $12.69 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity at Landmark Bancorp

Institutional Trading of Landmark Bancorp

In other Landmark Bancorp news, Director Patrick L. Alexander sold 1,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total transaction of $36,719.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 90,875 shares in the company, valued at $2,414,548.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Patrick L. Alexander sold 1,382 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total value of $36,719.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,414,548.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Patrick L. Alexander sold 1,103 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total value of $28,722.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 96,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,523,640.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,245 shares of company stock worth $85,673. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LARK. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Landmark Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Landmark Bancorp by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 216,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,711,000 after buying an additional 35,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Landmark Bancorp by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 135,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. 21.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Landmark Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Landmark Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landmark Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.