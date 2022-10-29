StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Rubicon Technology from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th.

Rubicon Technology Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:RBCN opened at $2.08 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.91. Rubicon Technology has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $17.74.

Rubicon Technology Announces Dividend

Rubicon Technology ( NASDAQ:RBCN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.81 million for the quarter. Rubicon Technology had a return on equity of 4.28% and a net margin of 27.30%.

The business also recently declared a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $11.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael E. Mikolajczyk sold 31,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $637,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $629,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Timothy Brog sold 58,315 shares of Rubicon Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $1,166,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,860. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael E. Mikolajczyk sold 31,851 shares of Rubicon Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $637,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,456 shares in the company, valued at $629,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rubicon Technology

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rubicon Technology stock. Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rubicon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.02% of Rubicon Technology as of its most recent SEC filing. 27.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rubicon Technology

Rubicon Technology, Inc provides monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems in North America and Asia. The company offers optical and industrial sapphire products in various shapes and sizes, including round and rectangular windows and wafers, domes, tubes, and rods for a range of end markets comprising defense and aerospace, specialty lighting, instrumentation, sensors and detectors, semiconductor process equipment, electronic substrates, medical, and laser applications.

