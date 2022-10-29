StockNews.com Downgrades Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AMPH. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 29th. They set an overweight rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMPH opened at $30.98 on Tuesday. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $18.12 and a fifty-two week high of $44.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.29 and a 200-day moving average of $33.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Insider Transactions at Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AMPH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $123.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.17 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 19.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO William J. Peters sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $383,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,853,408. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO William J. Peters sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $383,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,853,408. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Yakob Liawatidewi sold 3,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $119,145.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,402,673. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,055 shares of company stock valued at $535,680. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $9,035,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $8,412,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,540,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,606,000 after purchasing an additional 218,895 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 183.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 329,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,475,000 after purchasing an additional 213,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,702,000. 63.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

