StockNews.com Downgrades Avista (NYSE:AVA) to Sell

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

AVA has been the subject of several other reports. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Avista from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday. Mizuho raised shares of Avista from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd.

Avista Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:AVA traded up $0.71 on Friday, hitting $41.12. 449,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,626. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.55. Avista has a 12 month low of $36.32 and a 12 month high of $46.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

Avista ( NYSE:AVA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). Avista had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $378.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Avista will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Avista news, SVP Jason R. Thackston sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total value of $54,212.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,152,340.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avista

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVA. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Avista by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Avista during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $898,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avista by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Avista by 72.5% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 156,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,827,000 after acquiring an additional 65,928 shares during the period. Finally, Shelton Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Avista during the first quarter worth $205,000. 83.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avista

(Get Rating)

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

Further Reading

