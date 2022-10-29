StockNews.com Downgrades Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

Get Peapack-Gladstone Financial alerts:

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Trading Up 3.9 %

NASDAQ:PGC opened at $39.37 on Tuesday. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a one year low of $27.71 and a one year high of $39.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $716.14 million, a P/E ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.90.

Insider Activity

Peapack-Gladstone Financial ( NASDAQ:PGC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.26. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $61.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.40 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Vincent A. Spero sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $126,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,738.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the first quarter worth $4,216,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 50.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 207,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,153,000 after acquiring an additional 69,520 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 330.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 70,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 54,497 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 240.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 44,278 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 357.8% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 55,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 43,707 shares during the period. 74.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.