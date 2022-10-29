StockNews.com Downgrades Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on WAFD. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Washington Federal from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Sunday, October 16th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Washington Federal from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th.

Washington Federal Stock Performance

Shares of WAFD opened at $38.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Washington Federal has a one year low of $29.46 and a one year high of $38.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.89 and a 200 day moving average of $32.27.

Washington Federal Dividend Announcement

Washington Federal ( NASDAQ:WAFD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.16. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 32.21%. The company had revenue of $186.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Washington Federal’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Washington Federal will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio is 28.32%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Washington Federal by 16.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,105 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Washington Federal by 2.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,417 shares of the bank’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Washington Federal by 0.7% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 51,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Washington Federal by 0.5% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 86,032 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Washington Federal by 1.1% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 43,406 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

Washington Federal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

Featured Stories

