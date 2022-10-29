StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

CVD Equipment Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CVV opened at $6.12 on Friday. CVD Equipment has a 1 year low of $3.68 and a 1 year high of $6.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.19 million, a PE ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.26.

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.81 million for the quarter. CVD Equipment had a net margin of 15.09% and a negative return on equity of 8.68%.

Insider Transactions at CVD Equipment

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CVD Equipment

In related news, major shareholder Andrew Africk acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.60 per share, with a total value of $64,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 699,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,219,254.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CVD Equipment stock. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC owned about 0.20% of CVD Equipment as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

CVD Equipment Company Profile

CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells process equipment and solutions that are used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for research and industrial applications in the United States. It operates through three segments: CVD, SDC, and CVD Materials.

