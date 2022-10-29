StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:CVV opened at $6.12 on Friday. CVD Equipment has a 1 year low of $3.68 and a 1 year high of $6.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.19 million, a PE ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.26.
CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.81 million for the quarter. CVD Equipment had a net margin of 15.09% and a negative return on equity of 8.68%.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CVD Equipment stock. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC owned about 0.20% of CVD Equipment as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.28% of the company’s stock.
CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells process equipment and solutions that are used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for research and industrial applications in the United States. It operates through three segments: CVD, SDC, and CVD Materials.
