StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Hawthorn Bancshares Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of HWBK opened at $22.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Hawthorn Bancshares has a 12 month low of $21.81 and a 12 month high of $27.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.00. The stock has a market cap of $155.24 million, a PE ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.45.

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.21 million during the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 27.39%.

Hawthorn Bancshares Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hawthorn Bancshares

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Hawthorn Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.14%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HWBK. FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 0.7% in the first quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 66,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC increased its position in Hawthorn Bancshares by 22.2% during the second quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC increased its position in Hawthorn Bancshares by 4.0% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 41,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Hawthorn Bancshares by 6.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hawthorn Bancshares by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 247,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.82% of the company’s stock.

About Hawthorn Bancshares

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.

