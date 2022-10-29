StockNews.com Upgrades Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) to “Strong-Buy”

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

SPOK has been the subject of several other reports. Lake Street Capital set a $15.00 target price on Spok in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Spok from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th.

Spok Stock Performance

Shares of SPOK traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.61. 288,522 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,271. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.48 and its 200 day moving average is $7.17. Spok has a 1-year low of $6.13 and a 1-year high of $11.46. The stock has a market cap of $169.57 million, a P/E ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 0.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at Spok

Spok ( NASDAQ:SPOK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Spok had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 17.73%. The firm had revenue of $33.71 million during the quarter.

In other Spok news, Director Todd J. Stein acquired 139,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.29 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,442.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 809,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,899,038.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Todd J. Stein purchased 21,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.32 per share, with a total value of $154,151.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 600,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,396,596.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd J. Stein acquired 139,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.29 per share, with a total value of $1,018,442.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 809,196 shares in the company, valued at $5,899,038.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 319,848 shares of company stock worth $2,329,899 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPOK. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spok during the third quarter valued at $79,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Spok by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,199 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 4,915 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in Spok by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 13,825 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,382 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spok during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in shares of Spok by 30.2% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 40,631 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 9,418 shares during the last quarter. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spok Company Profile

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. It delivers clinical information to care teams when and where it matters to enhance patient outcomes. The company offers subscriptions to one-way or two-way messaging services; and ancillary services, such as voicemail, and equipment loss or maintenance protection services, as well as sells devices to resellers who lease or resell them to their subscribers.

