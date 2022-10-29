Strike (STRK) Market Cap Hits $53.56 Million

Strike (STRK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 29th. One Strike token can now be bought for approximately $15.68 or 0.00075201 BTC on exchanges. Strike has a total market capitalization of $53.56 million and approximately $2.33 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Strike has traded up 7.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002970 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 47.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000295 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000366 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,633.42 or 0.31788616 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00012416 BTC.

Strike Token Profile

Strike’s genesis date was March 29th, 2021. Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,415,774 tokens. Strike’s official Twitter account is @strikefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Strike’s official message board is medium.com/strikefinance. Strike’s official website is strike.org.

Buying and Selling Strike

According to CryptoCompare, “Strike is an autonomous and decentralized money market that enables variable based rates for supplying digital asset collaterals to the protocol and from borrowing digital assets from the protocol with over-collateralized assets.”

