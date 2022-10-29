Substratum Trading 7.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded down 7.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 29th. One Substratum token can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Substratum has traded up 7.8% against the dollar. Substratum has a total market capitalization of $300,008.23 and $148.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,826.77 or 0.99954445 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00007695 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00003559 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00005944 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00015461 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00053348 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00044096 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00021871 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004749 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.49 or 0.00256734 BTC.

Substratum Token Profile

Substratum (CRYPTO:SUB) is a token. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.0008147 USD and is down -4.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $149.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

