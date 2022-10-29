Susquehanna Cuts Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target to $120.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Susquehanna from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a positive rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $134.37.

GOOGL stock opened at $96.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $91.80 and a 12 month high of $151.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.11.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total transaction of $96,837.51. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,865.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 847 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total transaction of $96,837.51. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,865.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,760 shares in the company, valued at $4,171,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 173,056 shares of company stock worth $18,002,360. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3,275.0% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

