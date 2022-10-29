Symrise (FRA:SY1) PT Set at €107.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €107.00 ($109.18) target price on Symrise (FRA:SY1 – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a €121.00 ($123.47) target price on Symrise in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €125.00 ($127.55) target price on Symrise in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €125.00 ($127.55) target price on Symrise in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Barclays set a €115.00 ($117.35) price objective on Symrise in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €120.00 ($122.45) price objective on Symrise in a report on Tuesday, October 18th.

Get Symrise alerts:

Symrise Price Performance

FRA:SY1 opened at €104.35 ($106.48) on Wednesday. Symrise has a 1-year low of €56.96 ($58.12) and a 1-year high of €73.48 ($74.98). The business’s fifty day moving average price is €102.33 and its 200 day moving average price is €104.93.

About Symrise

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Symrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.