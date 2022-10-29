Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) Short Interest Up 17.5% in October

Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 247,400 shares, an increase of 17.5% from the September 30th total of 210,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 167,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SYBX. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in Synlogic by 2.9% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,590,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,218,000 after acquiring an additional 74,239 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Synlogic by 60.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 125,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 47,155 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Synlogic by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 127,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 41,509 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Synlogic in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Synlogic in the first quarter worth about $79,000. 58.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synlogic alerts:

Synlogic Stock Down 9.5 %

SYBX stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.87. 217,851 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,910. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.15. Synlogic has a 52 week low of $0.83 and a 52 week high of $3.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Synlogic ( NASDAQ:SYBX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.30 million. Synlogic had a negative return on equity of 44.87% and a negative net margin of 3,290.13%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Synlogic will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Synlogic from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th.

About Synlogic

(Get Rating)

Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its therapeutic programs include SYNB1618 and SYNB1934 that are orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidates, which are in Phase II clinical trials to treat phenylketonuria; SYNB1353, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate to treat homocystinuria; SYNB2081 to lower uric acid for the potential treatment of gout; and SYNB8802, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Synlogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synlogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.