Synthetix (SNX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $782.87 Million

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 29th. Synthetix has a total market cap of $782.87 million and $74.56 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Synthetix has traded 17.2% higher against the US dollar. One Synthetix coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.59 or 0.00012398 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002925 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 31.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000296 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000368 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000277 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,660.65 or 0.31954817 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0971 or 0.00000466 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00012480 BTC.
Synthetix Profile
Synthetix launched on March 11th, 2018. Synthetix’s total supply is 303,524,288 coins and its circulating supply is 302,800,380 coins. The official website for Synthetix is www.synthetix.io. Synthetix’s official message board is research.synthetix.io. Synthetix’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Synthetix is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Synthetix Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synthetix directly using U.S. dollars.
