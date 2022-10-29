T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) PT Raised to $201.00

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Cowen from $187.00 to $201.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $175.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $172.90.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US Stock Up 7.4 %

T-Mobile US stock opened at $151.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.36 billion, a PE ratio of 123.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $139.74 and its 200-day moving average is $136.02. T-Mobile US has a fifty-two week low of $101.51 and a fifty-two week high of $151.93.

Insider Activity

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.20). T-Mobile US had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $19.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total transaction of $7,260,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 363,902 shares in the company, valued at $52,842,209.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Callie R. Field sold 6,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total transaction of $999,936.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,165,488. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total value of $7,260,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 363,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,842,209.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,846 shares of company stock worth $14,808,930 over the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of T-Mobile US

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,274 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 12.8% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,294 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 12.7% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,713 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 25.2% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,403 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 3.6% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 38,144 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. 45.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About T-Mobile US

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.