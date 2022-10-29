Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) Short Interest Up 27.5% in October

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, a growth of 27.5% from the September 30th total of 957,200 shares. Approximately 6.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 224,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tactile Systems Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Tactile Systems Technology from $35.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.33.

Insider Transactions at Tactile Systems Technology

In other Tactile Systems Technology news, Director William W. Burke purchased 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.15 per share, for a total transaction of $44,835.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 24,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,589.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCMD. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 219.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the first quarter worth about $81,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 185.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 5,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 537.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 7,759 shares in the last quarter. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCMD traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.45. 227,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,768. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Tactile Systems Technology has a 12 month low of $6.28 and a 12 month high of $38.80.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. Tactile Systems Technology had a negative return on equity of 15.08% and a negative net margin of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $59.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.91 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tactile Systems Technology

(Get Rating)

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers; and AffloVest, a portable high frequency chest wall oscillation test for the treatment of retained pulmonary secretions such as bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and various neuromuscular disorders.

Featured Articles

