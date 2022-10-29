Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) Given New C$7.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on TNEYF. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.75 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th.

Tamarack Valley Energy Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:TNEYF opened at $3.71 on Friday. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 52 week low of $2.35 and a 52 week high of $5.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.46.

About Tamarack Valley Energy

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in the Clearwater assets covering an area of approximately 357 sections of land located in Alberta; Charlie Lake assets covering approximately 357 sections of land in the northwestern area of Alberta; Viking light oil play in central and southern Alberta and west central Saskatchewan; Barons Sand oil play in the Penny area of southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties.

