Target Global Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:TGAA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Target Global Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:TGAA – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, an increase of 38.7% from the September 30th total of 3,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Target Global Acquisition I

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Target Global Acquisition I during the first quarter valued at about $15,332,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Target Global Acquisition I during the first quarter valued at about $12,461,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target Global Acquisition I by 1,614.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 924,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,160,000 after buying an additional 870,393 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target Global Acquisition I during the first quarter valued at about $7,920,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Target Global Acquisition I during the first quarter valued at about $5,395,000. 61.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Global Acquisition I Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TGAA remained flat at $10.11 during trading hours on Friday. 11 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,108. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.97. Target Global Acquisition I has a 1-year low of $9.73 and a 1-year high of $10.11.

Target Global Acquisition I Company Profile

Target Global Acquisition I Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on the consumer internet, mobility, and financial technology sectors.

