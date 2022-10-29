Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Trims Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,977 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 38 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DAGCO Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 7,394 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 707 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 3,330 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 4,221 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $298.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $305.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $420.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $285.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $293.17.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,166.43% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 46.71%.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,917,927.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on HD. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.68.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.