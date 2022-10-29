TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Price Target Cut to C$56.00

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) had its target price cut by National Bankshares from C$65.00 to C$56.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TRP. Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a C$65.00 target price (down from C$67.00) on shares of TC Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$79.00 to C$78.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$71.00 to C$67.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TC Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$67.58.

Shares of TSE:TRP opened at C$59.52 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$60.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$66.26. TC Energy has a one year low of C$54.60 and a one year high of C$74.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.30, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$60.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54.

TC Energy ( TSE:TRP Get Rating ) (NYSE:TRP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.99 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.36 billion. On average, analysts predict that TC Energy will post 4.3460885 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark Yeomans sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$63.92, for a total transaction of C$60,724.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$130,206.06. In related news, Director Mark Yeomans sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$63.92, for a total transaction of C$60,724.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$130,206.06. Also, Senior Officer Patrick C. Muttart acquired 2,470 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$63.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$156,467.58. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$447,104.54. Insiders have acquired 5,880 shares of company stock valued at $363,444 over the last quarter.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

