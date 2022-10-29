TD Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 278,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,507 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Moderna worth $39,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Moderna by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,671,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,939,029,000 after buying an additional 1,010,462 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC grew its position in Moderna by 61.6% during the first quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 6,928,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,443,000 after buying an additional 2,641,144 shares during the period. Theleme Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Moderna by 26.2% in the first quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 6,336,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,766 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Moderna by 108.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,818,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Moderna by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,503,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,483,000 after acquiring an additional 20,416 shares during the last quarter. 60.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Moderna from $197.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Argus cut their price target on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.57.

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.51, for a total value of $5,700,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,256,424.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.99, for a total value of $335,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,741,552.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.51, for a total transaction of $5,700,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at $771,256,424.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 619,048 shares of company stock valued at $88,319,982. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $150.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.03 and a 1-year high of $376.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $132.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.22.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.50 by $0.74. Moderna had a net margin of 61.12% and a return on equity of 94.76%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

