TD Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 459,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470,440 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Okta worth $41,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Okta by 944.4% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Okta by 602.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Okta by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Okta during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Okta by 412.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OKTA shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Okta from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Okta from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $155.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Stephens cut Okta from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $145.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Okta in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Okta has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,921 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $232,868.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $891,562.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Okta news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 3,143 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $186,662.77. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 446 shares in the company, valued at $26,487.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $232,868.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,012 shares in the company, valued at $891,562.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,068 shares of company stock valued at $2,439,313. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OKTA opened at $57.29 on Friday. Okta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.54 and a 1 year high of $272.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $435.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.66 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 57.21% and a negative return on equity of 13.18%. Okta’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.35) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

