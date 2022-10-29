TD Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 335,308 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 23,599 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Cadence Design Systems worth $50,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 407,135 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,082,000 after purchasing an additional 77,600 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 17.2% in the second quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 8,920 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 90,818 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,625,000 after buying an additional 31,838 shares during the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,639 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 543.7% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 59,590 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,941,000 after acquiring an additional 50,333 shares during the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $204.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

In other news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 4,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.90, for a total value of $749,576.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 96,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,702,397.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 4,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.90, for a total value of $749,576.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 96,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,702,397.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.39, for a total value of $42,097.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 94,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,860,485.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 318,532 shares of company stock worth $54,747,949. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

CDNS opened at $151.48 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.32 and a twelve month high of $194.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $41.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.34, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.58.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.10. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.19% and a net margin of 22.86%. The business had revenue of $902.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Stories

