TD Asset Management Inc. Has $53.14 Million Stock Holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 785,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,200 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.87% of Acadia Healthcare worth $53,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,429,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,408,000 after purchasing an additional 69,730 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,026,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,825,000 after buying an additional 12,583 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,398,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,182,000 after buying an additional 63,650 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,130,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,607,000 after buying an additional 39,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,792,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,490,000 after buying an additional 194,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACHC opened at $83.05 on Friday. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.07 and a 12 month high of $86.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.56 and its 200-day moving average is $75.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Acadia Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ACHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $651.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP John S. Hollinsworth sold 10,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $869,730.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,499,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John S. Hollinsworth sold 10,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $869,730.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,499,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Grieco sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.54, for a total transaction of $412,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 73,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,092,359.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,094 shares of company stock worth $2,288,048. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ACHC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.88.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric hospitals, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient clinics.

