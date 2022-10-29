TD Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 87,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,855 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $51,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.6 %

REGN opened at $750.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $538.01 and a 52 week high of $761.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $685.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $648.82. The company has a market capitalization of $81.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $1.24. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.97% and a return on equity of 36.17%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $27.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 36.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $625.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $757.00 to $788.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $735.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Cowen upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $655.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $692.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $762.81.

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $581.53, for a total transaction of $639,683.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,644 shares in the company, valued at $11,423,575.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.50, for a total transaction of $264,741.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,256,188. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $581.53, for a total value of $639,683.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,644 shares in the company, valued at $11,423,575.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 69,328 shares of company stock valued at $44,662,648. 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

