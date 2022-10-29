TD Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 231,741 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 21,451 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $40,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 180 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on LOW. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $224.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.87.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 2.6 %

NYSE LOW opened at $198.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $123.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.18. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.12 and a fifty-two week high of $263.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $194.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.01.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $27.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 8.83%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.10%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total transaction of $2,521,205.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,696,882.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

