TD Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 177,427 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,630 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.29% of Paycom Software worth $49,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 250.0% during the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 421.1% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 157.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 108 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Paycom Software during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 58.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PAYC shares. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $361.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.67.

Insider Activity

Paycom Software Trading Up 2.3 %

In other news, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.17, for a total value of $371,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,856,320.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PAYC opened at $341.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $341.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $319.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Paycom Software, Inc. has a one year low of $255.82 and a one year high of $558.97. The firm has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.93, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.43.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Paycom Software had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 23.38%. The business had revenue of $316.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.17 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, August 15th that permits the company to repurchase $1.10 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to reacquire up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

