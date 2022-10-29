TD Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,655 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 10,966 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Cigna worth $46,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in Cigna by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,062 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 23,446 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,618,000 after buying an additional 2,969 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 109.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,183 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cigna

In other Cigna news, EVP Everett Neville sold 902 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.98, for a total transaction of $247,129.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,853,200.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Everett Neville sold 902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.98, for a total value of $247,129.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,853,200.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,051,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,953 shares of company stock valued at $6,104,671 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cigna Stock Performance

CI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $306.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cigna in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $271.00 target price (down previously from $330.00) on shares of Cigna in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $291.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cigna has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.58.

Shares of CI stock opened at $324.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $290.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $274.50. Cigna Co. has a 52 week low of $191.74 and a 52 week high of $325.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.44 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $45.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.34 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 22.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Cigna Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.71%.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

