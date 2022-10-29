TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 234,324 Shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,025,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 234,324 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Stantec were worth $44,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Stantec by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stantec during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stantec by 189.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares during the period. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stantec in the 2nd quarter worth about $313,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Stantec by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. 61.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on STN shares. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Stantec from C$72.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Stantec in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Stantec from C$72.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut Stantec from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.75.

Stantec Trading Up 0.8 %

STN opened at $49.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.45 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Stantec Inc. has a one year low of $40.92 and a one year high of $57.79.

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. Stantec had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 3.81%. The business had revenue of $875.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.39 million. Analysts predict that Stantec Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Stantec Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th were given a $0.141 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.15%.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

