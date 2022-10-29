TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,141 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,141 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Cintas worth $39,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Cintas in the first quarter worth $32,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Cintas in the first quarter worth $35,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in Cintas in the second quarter worth $37,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cintas in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 25.5% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 138 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Cintas from $517.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on Cintas from $500.00 to $435.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cintas from $352.00 to $373.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $463.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $440.70.

Cintas stock opened at $427.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $343.86 and a one year high of $461.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.42 billion, a PE ratio of 35.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $406.39 and its 200 day moving average is $397.87.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.63% and a net margin of 15.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 12.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 38.56%.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

