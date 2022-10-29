TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 82,212 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 203,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 82,212 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Seagen worth $35,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Seagen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagen by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,353 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Seagen by 111.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Seagen by 256.6% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Seagen by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,783 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,685,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $129.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $142.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.12. Seagen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.43 and a fifty-two week high of $192.79.

Insider Transactions at Seagen

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $497.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.77 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 41.61%. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.47) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post -3.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 1,967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total transaction of $334,822.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 141,371 shares in the company, valued at $24,064,171.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 1,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total transaction of $300,438.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,737 shares in the company, valued at $10,338,652.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 1,967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total value of $334,822.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 141,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,064,171.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,625 shares of company stock worth $2,988,368. Insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Seagen from $194.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet lowered Seagen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Seagen in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Seagen from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $179.00 to $188.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on Seagen from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.44.

Seagen Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

