TD Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 274,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147,766 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Dollar Tree worth $42,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mantle Ridge LP raised its position in Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% in the first quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,190,000 after purchasing an additional 11,365,431 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree in the first quarter valued at approximately $428,709,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Dollar Tree by 178.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,028,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941,385 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in Dollar Tree by 47.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,794,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854,704 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Dollar Tree by 69.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,825,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,377,000 after purchasing an additional 747,162 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Dollar Tree Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $158.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.69. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.45 and a 52-week high of $177.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $143.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 19.83%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $185.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.47.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.