TD Securities Lowers Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) Price Target to C$1.30

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by TD Securities from C$1.45 to C$1.30 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Pi Financial lowered their target price on shares of Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) from C$1.50 to C$1.40 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th.

Get Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) alerts:

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) Price Performance

Shares of GRN opened at C$2.78 on Tuesday. Greenlane Renewables Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.19 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.78 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.78. The company has a market cap of C$368.17 million and a P/E ratio of -102.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.74.

About Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V)

Greenlane Renewables Inc provides biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from anaerobic decomposition of organic waste at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and food waste facilities for injection into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.