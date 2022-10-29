TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Lifted to Buy at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $13.50 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

FTI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $9.50 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of TechnipFMC from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. BNP Paribas raised shares of TechnipFMC from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $14.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Benchmark started coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Friday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TechnipFMC presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $12.00.

TechnipFMC Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FTI opened at $10.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.08 and a 200-day moving average of $8.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of -20.36 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. TechnipFMC has a 12 month low of $5.47 and a 12 month high of $11.14.

TechnipFMC ( NYSE:FTI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. TechnipFMC had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 3.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that TechnipFMC will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TechnipFMC announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 27th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase up to 13.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TechnipFMC

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in TechnipFMC by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,987 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 2.8% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 66,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC increased its holdings in TechnipFMC by 20.4% during the third quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 13,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 2,269 shares during the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in TechnipFMC by 15.2% during the third quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 17,403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in TechnipFMC by 14.0% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 19,403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares during the period. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

