Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Lowered to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$52.50 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Teck Resources from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Teck Resources from C$52.00 to C$38.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Teck Resources from C$67.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $51.66.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources Stock Down 8.0 %

TECK stock opened at $31.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a PE ratio of 4.75, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.10. Teck Resources has a one year low of $24.72 and a one year high of $45.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teck Resources

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $5.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 28.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 126.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teck Resources will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TECK. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Teck Resources by 19.1% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Teck Resources by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 158,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,411,000 after buying an additional 29,167 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Teck Resources by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,503,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,983,000 after acquiring an additional 53,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teck Resources in the second quarter valued at $431,000. 55.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Teck Resources

(Get Rating)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.