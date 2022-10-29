Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Price Target Lowered to C$51.00 at Raymond James

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TECK. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Teck Resources from C$52.50 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Teck Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$52.00 to C$38.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Teck Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$57.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $51.66.

Shares of NYSE TECK opened at $31.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.82. Teck Resources has a 52-week low of $24.72 and a 52-week high of $45.90. The company has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.10.

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.23. Teck Resources had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 23.73%. The business had revenue of $5.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Teck Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 126.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Teck Resources will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TECK. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Teck Resources by 4.5% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Teck Resources by 39.2% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Teck Resources by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Teck Resources by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 132,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. 55.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

