Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Lowered to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has C$46.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$49.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on TECK.B. CSFB lowered their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$68.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$61.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$67.00 to C$60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Teck Resources to C$53.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Eight Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Teck Resources has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$52.93.

Teck Resources Price Performance

Shares of TECK.B opened at C$42.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$22.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.16. Teck Resources has a twelve month low of C$32.05 and a twelve month high of C$57.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$44.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$45.10.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

