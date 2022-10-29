Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.46-$4.56 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.63. Teledyne Technologies also updated its FY22 guidance to $17.70-$17.80 EPS.

Shares of Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $395.14 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $362.53 and a 200 day moving average of $388.32. Teledyne Technologies has a 12 month low of $325.00 and a 12 month high of $493.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.05. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.61 EPS. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies will post 17.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $470.00 to $445.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. TheStreet upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $520.00 to $472.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 93.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,068 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,911 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 796 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 62.5% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,370 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 1,272.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

